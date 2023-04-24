Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 499 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.1% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 121,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,927,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,296,553. The company has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

