Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 257 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 531,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
