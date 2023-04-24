Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $867,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $39.84. 7,442,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,304,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $224.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

