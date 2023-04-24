Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $21.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 15.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Surevest LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $314.86. 22,253,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,294,996. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $334.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.05.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

