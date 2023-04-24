Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $595.26 million and $13.43 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,025,545,133 coins and its circulating supply is 889,289,883 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,025,131,852.8400393 with 888,684,208.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.6783324 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $11,423,213.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

