Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $68.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $6,261,240. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.