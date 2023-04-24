MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.6% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.25. 7,172,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,157,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

