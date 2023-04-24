MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 96,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,720. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

