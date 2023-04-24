MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,144,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,501 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 12.0% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $33,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $586,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 115,426 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 75,912 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $29.17. 1,220,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,224. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

