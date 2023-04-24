Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$77.00 at CIBC

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTRAF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MTRAF opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89.

About Metro

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

