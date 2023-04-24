MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,261,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487,174 shares during the period. MetLife comprises about 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of MetLife worth $308,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

