MetisDAO Price Down 19% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $26.45 or 0.00096351 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 19% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $117.74 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.2774349 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,837,153.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

