Metawar Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.33 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Metawar has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a market capitalization of $43.46 million and $9.33 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metawar Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00019547 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

