Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $31.54 million and $680,786.45 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

