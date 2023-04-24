Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 358,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 385,371 shares.The stock last traded at $9.20 and had previously closed at $9.09.
Several research firms have issued reports on MERC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $615.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.09%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.
