MELD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.18 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. MELD has a total market cap of $38.18 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MELD has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,621,338,674 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02291738 USD and is up 5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,119,763.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

