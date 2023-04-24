Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 45,724 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,724 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 4.86% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $22,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSI. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.86. 6,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,495. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.25.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

