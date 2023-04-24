Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 246,875 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246,875 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 1.52% of Camtek worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 3.1% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 8.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Camtek by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Camtek by 5.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $26.05. 41,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

