Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 753,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 166,462 shares during the quarter. Nova comprises 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Nova were worth $61,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter worth $5,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,120,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 24,443 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after buying an additional 23,014 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,912. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.24 million for the quarter. Nova had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 27.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Nova Profile

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.