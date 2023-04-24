Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $40.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $40,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,264. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

