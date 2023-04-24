Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $18.33 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $18,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DIA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.13. 1,665,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,581. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.44.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

