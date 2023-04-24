Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,680 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.62% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $29,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,673 shares during the period.

EWZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,914,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,793,309. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

