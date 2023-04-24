Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,545 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $76,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,319.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 86,027 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.12. 642,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,801. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $58.03.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

