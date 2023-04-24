Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,451 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $49,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of INDA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,636 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

