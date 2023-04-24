Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 168,255 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5,000.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168,255 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $25,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.9 %

TGT stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.70. 1,204,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $242.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.15 and a 200-day moving average of $161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

