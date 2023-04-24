Medtronic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 23,701 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 135% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,082 call options.

Medtronic Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of MDT traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,722,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $109.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

