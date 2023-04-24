Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $89.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $109.67.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

