Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $93.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.73, but opened at $88.27. Medtronic shares last traded at $88.70, with a volume of 3,481,691 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.