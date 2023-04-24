Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.88

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 166969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

