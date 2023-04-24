Matson (NYSE:MATX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MATX. Stephens reduced their target price on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Matson has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Matson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Stories

