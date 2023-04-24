Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $374.67. 554,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.95 and a 200-day moving average of $349.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.44.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

