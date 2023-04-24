Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.72 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.80. 15,629,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,212,863. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $238.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

