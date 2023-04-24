Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,134 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 193,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,225. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

