Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $7.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.28 on Monday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.