MARBLEX (MBX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.20 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00005726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $81.67 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,925,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,330,415 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,925,659 with 52,330,414.50244693 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.60819779 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,375,906.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

