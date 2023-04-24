Loom Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.92 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $69.79 million and $21.92 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

