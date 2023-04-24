LogicMark (LGMK) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LogicMark to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million -$6.93 million -0.17 LogicMark Competitors $1.18 billion $107.54 million 5.57

LogicMark’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -58.10% -29.93% -24.82% LogicMark Competitors -295.10% -113.33% -24.83%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares LogicMark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark’s peers have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LogicMark and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark Competitors 307 1097 2287 84 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 13.05%. Given LogicMark’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LogicMark has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LogicMark peers beat LogicMark on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

