Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $480.36. The stock had a trading volume of 127,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

