Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$128.50 at Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LBLCF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

LBLCF stock remained flat at $93.74 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.70. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $95.55.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

