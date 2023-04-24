Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 896,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,521,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 18.13, a current ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

