Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 896,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,521,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 18.13, a current ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
