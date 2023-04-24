Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $36.01 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,553,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 781,513,418.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0040149 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $170.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

