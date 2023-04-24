Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 147,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,615,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,859,000 after buying an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,709,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after buying an additional 184,486 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,586 shares of company stock worth $3,881,346 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.56. 239,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

