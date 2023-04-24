Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,450 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.22% of Freshpet worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after buying an additional 1,936,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after buying an additional 771,138 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,435.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 523,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after buying an additional 489,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after buying an additional 441,721 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,515,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.09. 203,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,719. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $107.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

