Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $9.03 Million Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 260,395 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,000. Fluor accounts for 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fluor by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fluor by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Trading Up 0.5 %

Fluor stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 261,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,894. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.