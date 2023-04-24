Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $4.52 Million in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Terex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 318.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

Terex Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.92. 220,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,722. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

