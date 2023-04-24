Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,120 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.58% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MEG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.45. 28,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,152. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,782 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,257,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,843,505.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,782 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,257,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,843,505.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 21,540 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $1,167,037.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 745,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,412,753.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,812. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.