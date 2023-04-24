Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $10.31 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. ExlService accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ExlService worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.26. 25,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,214. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $56,051.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $56,051.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $903,316 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

