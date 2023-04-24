Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 154.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 72,905 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.10% of Matador Resources worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MTDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

Matador Resources Price Performance

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 416,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,047. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.