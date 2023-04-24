Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 324,760 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,000. InMode accounts for about 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.39% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INMD. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in InMode by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in InMode by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in InMode by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,895 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.19. 283,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,661. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

