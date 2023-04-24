Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.29 on Friday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lipocine

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,678,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,988.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,860 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

